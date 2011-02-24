Nintendo Did Not Originally Plan For 3D In 3DS

By Ben Strauss



The 3DS, so named for the obvious inclusion of 3D capability, is well on the way to store shelves. To many, that will be the first real chance to play a 3D game and without glasses no less. However, Nintendo has revealed that the 3D capabilities of this latest handheld were not included from the get go.

Speaking to Famitsu, Nintendo portable console manager Hideki Konno says that the DS’s successor was started right after the completion of the DS system. The successor was even developed with prototypes early on with backwards compatibility in mind

These prototypes lacked 3D up until around 2008, when Nintendo started looking into how the technology could work for gaming. Initially, several Wii consoles were hooked up to 3D monitors, giving Nintendo a chance to view how games such as Mario Kart were played. The results were positive and the decision was made to start work on a 3D capable handheld: the 3DS.

Interestingly enough, other features weren’t added up until right before the big reveal at E3 2010. Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto, stating that the 3DS was “missing something,” pushed the system’s gyrosensor for use. He added that gameplay from the device “could change greatly” over the course of development.

The 3DS launches in the U.S. on March 27.

