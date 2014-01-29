Nintendo Denies It's Going To Make Games For The IPhone (Again)

Another week, another missed opportunity for Nintendo.

Yesterday afternoon, Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported that Nintendo plans to release game trailers and mini games on mobile devices like the iPhone and Android phones, according to Kotaku.

If people enjoy playing the mini games, then they would go on to buy the full game for their Nintendo console, the report says.

Nintendo spoke up this morning, however, and quickly dashed everyone’s dreams of Mario on the little screen.

The company released a statement to Engadget, saying that “Nintendo’s intention is not to make Nintendo software available on smart devices and as such, we can confirm that there are no plans to offer minigames on smartphone devices.”

Sorry, Nintendo fans. Looks like if you want to play Nintendo games, you’re going to have to get a Nintendo game system.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.