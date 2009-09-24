Nintendo Cuts The Price Of The Wii

Nicholas Carlson
  • Nintendo cuts the price of the Wii [WSJ]
  • Acquiring Palm would cost Dell, Microsoft and other suiters at least $3.2 billion  [peHUB]
  • Sony sells a million slim PS3s in three weeks [VentureBeat]
  • 67% of VCs rely on “gut feelings” [SJMN]
  • Marvel CEO scores $44 million selling to Disney [WSJ]
  • Gene Munster says Apple’s new accounting rules could boost earnings 44% [Apple 2.0]
  • AOL’s ex-Googlers not that interested in joining Google’s ad exchange [PaidContent]

