A visual history of Nintendo consoles

Nintendo Mario has made his way onto many machines over the years.

Nintendo’s future has arrived. It’s called the Switch, and, true to its name, it blurs the line between home console and portable gaming machine.

We can’t say how good the new device will be just yet, but on concept alone, it looks neat.

This is far from the first time we’ve said that about a Nintendo console. The Japanese giant has earned legendary status among gaming fans for making machines — and a whole lot of games — that aren’t quite like their peers.

Some of those have brought massive success; others have led to total failure. Though we don’t know where the Switch will land in that spectrum, it appears to continue the company’s penchant for doing its own thing.

To show you what we mean, here’s a quick look back at the hardware Nintendo has released over the years.

Before there was the NES, there was the Colour TV-Game. Nintendo first dipped its toes into console gaming by launching five of these Japan-only rectangles between 1977 and 1980. Flickr/Frederic Bisson. CC by 2.0 There were no cartridges or discs here, so you could only play whatever was loaded onto the system by default. The first of the bunch was built in partnership with Mitsubishi, and included a simple game called 'Light Tennis' -- which you might know as 'Pong.' Before there was the Game Boy, meanwhile, there was the Game & Watch. Wikipedia/Peer Schmidt Again, this was a series of handhelds, with each one capable of playing one simplified game on a tiny LCD display. Sixty different models were made in total, and Nintendo sold roughly 43 million units between 1980 and 1991. Now we get to the familiar stuff. Nintendo built on the success of its various arcade tiles with the 1983 launch of the Family Computer (or Famicom) in Japan. Two years later, it released an American version, known as the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). Wikipedia/Evan Amos After a massive, years-long recession, it's hard to understate just significant this thing was for the gaming industry. It standardised business models, gave home to several iconic hits, and made Nintendo a titan in its field. Then, in 1989, Nintendo managed to top itself. The Game Boy set the baseline for portable gaming consoles, made 'Tetris' a phenomenon, and drove more AA battery sales than any device known to man. (Probably.) Evan Amos, Wikimedia It also sold close to 120 million units during its lifetime. Chances are somebody you know still has one today. Nintendo's proper follow-up to the NES was the Super Nintendo, which hit the US in 1991. Wikipedia/Evan Amos While it wasn't as big a smash as its predecessor, it was still the top seller of the '16-bit' era, which brought a wave of more powerful machines and more complicated controllers. More importantly, it launched a muderers' row of hits, from 'Super Mario World' to 'Donkey Kong Country' to 'Final Fantasy VI.' Nintendo followed that up with its first veritable bomb: the Virtual Boy. Nintendo/Tech Insider This clunky contraption hinted at virtual reality well before the Oculus Rift, but was about as smooth as you'd expect VR in 1995 to be. The games were limited, the tech induced nausea, and the whole thing was discontinued less than a year after it launched. Still, that Nintendo even tried to push something so out there is a good indicator of its mindset. The Nintendo 64 came a year later. Like the Super Nintendo, it boosted the hardware (the '64' was for its 64-bit processor), allowed for many fantastic games ('Ocarina of Time!' 'GoldenEye 007!' 'Mario Kart 64!'), and introduced a more complex controller (which, if nothing else, has never been duplicated). Wikipedia/Evan Amos Unlike the SNES, though, it had a real rival -- Sony's disc-based PlayStation arrived the year before, and wound up smashing the N64 on the sales charts. While Nintendo had launched a couple iterations of the original Game Boy by 1998, the Game Boy Colour was the most significant of the bunch. As you can guess, it was a Game Boy -- but in colour. Flickr/JackBrookes. CC by 2.0 Those colours weren't exactly vivid, but the specs were better, the hardware was backwards compatible, and the whole thing was affordable. There are many children of the 90s with warm memories of playing Pokémon on one of these guys. Its next handheld, on the other hand, was anything but a flop. The dual-screen Nintendo DS sold a whopping 154 million units from 2004 to 2014, which makes it the highest-selling device in the company's history -- and a clear winner over Sony's PlayStation Portable. Flickr/Frederic Bisson. CC by 2.0 It had a (limited) touchscreen years before the iPhone, and brought lots of quality across lots of genres. ('Nintendogs,' anyone?) Nintendo launched a few variants in the following years, but together, the DS family represents one of the company's bolder hardware designs. The Wii U's struggles are well-known. It's notably weaker than the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, it has nowhere near the same level of third-party developer support, and its tablet controller -- which lets you play whatever you'd like around the house -- is clunky. Nintendo As a result, it's only sold 13 million units since launching in 2012. This is another thoughtful, original concept, with some great Nintendo-made games, but just too poor of a value. Which brings us to the Switch. A three-minute trailer isn't much to go on, but at first blush, it looks to be a refinement of the ideas that felt half-baked with the Wii U. Conceptually, it is completely different from what Sony and Microsoft are trying to do. Nintendo Can that outside-the-box thinking bring Nintendo back to the heights it attained all those years ago? We'll have to wait until next March before we can begin to find out.

