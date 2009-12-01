Nintendo: Chicks Dig Our Wii

The Wii’s market share might be sliding overall, but Nintendo says it has a iron lock on one part of the market — women.



Nintendo estimates that there are 11 million female “primary players” of consoles in the Americas, Kotaku reports.

Of those, 9 million are Wii-users, good for 80% of that market.

“This didn’t happen by accident,” Nintendo president Reggie Fils-Aime said at an industry event. “It’s the result of a deliberate attempt to expand the market.”

The male market remains more important, with around three times as many “primary players”, and earning the love of women hasn’t been enough to keep sales of the console strong.

Microsoft’s (MSFT) Project Natal, which will offer controller-free gaming, is in large part an attempt to tap some of the same market segments that the Wii has captured. Promotional videos for Natal have so far featured either entire families playing together or women playing alone.

Sony (SNE), already in last place with 9% of the female market (though, again, these are Nintendo’s estimates) hasn’t yet announced anything with the mainstream appeal of Natal, and looks to fall further behind Microsoft and Nintendo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.