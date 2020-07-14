Nintendo and Lego teamed up to create a Lego version of the classic NES game console, on sale August 1 for $200

- Lego and Nintendo are celebrating the iconic original Nintendo console with a Lego re-creation that comes complete with a Lego “Super Mario Bros.” cartridge and a Lego old-school TV.
- The set is scheduled to launch this August through Lego’s website, and will be available in stores starting in 2021.
- It will cost $US199.99.
- Check out a video of the Lego Nintendo Entertainment System below!
