Nintendo and Lego teamed up to create a Lego version of the classic NES game console, on sale August 1 for $200

Ben Gilbert
Nintendo/LegoLeft: The original Nintendo Entertainment System. Right: The Lego re-creation.
  • Lego and Nintendo are celebrating the iconic original Nintendo console with a Lego re-creation that comes complete with a Lego “Super Mario Bros.” cartridge and a Lego old-school TV.
  • The set is scheduled to launch this August through Lego’s website, and will be available in stores starting in 2021.
  • It will cost $US199.99.
  • Check out a video of the Lego Nintendo Entertainment System below!
