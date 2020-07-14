Nintendo and Lego teamed up to create a Lego version of the classic NES game console, on sale August 1 for $200

Nintendo/Lego Left: The original Nintendo Entertainment System. Right: The Lego re-creation.

Lego and Nintendo are celebrating the iconic original Nintendo console with a Lego re-creation that comes complete with a Lego “Super Mario Bros.” cartridge and a Lego old-school TV.

The set is scheduled to launch this August through Lego’s website, and will be available in stores starting in 2021.

It will cost $US199.99.

Check out a video of the Lego Nintendo Entertainment System below!

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Got a tip? Contact Business Insider senior correspondent Ben Gilbert via email ([email protected]),

or Twitter DM (@realbengilbert). We can keep sources anonymous. Use a non-work device to reach out. PR pitches by email only, please.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.