Nintendo: Almost 1 Million Wii Users Streaming Netflix

Netflix’s newish movie streaming service on the Nintendo Wii is off to a good start: Nintendo of America COO Reggie Fils-Aime just said on CNBC that almost 1 million Wii users have “participated” in the Netflix streaming system so far, which Netflix debuted this spring.



We’re not sure how he’s defining “participated” — whether these people simply ordered their free disc to activate Netflix streaming, or whether they’ve actually watched movies.

But either way, any time Netflix can get almost 1 million people interested in something in a matter of weeks with a simple business development deal, it’s obviously a good thing. (It took about 3 months for 1 million Xbox 360 users to try the Netflix app for that console, but that required an Xbox Live subscription.)

Bigger picture, Netflix said last month that 55% of its 14 million subscribers, or about 7.7 million people, used Netflix streaming for more than 15 minute last quarter. That’s up from 36% of its subscribers during the same period last year.

Nintendo’s Fils-Aime also said on CNBC that his DS portable gaming unit isn’t getting its butt kicked by Apple’s entry into portable gaming — the iPhone app store. He said that the DS is having some of its best months ever, despite Apple’s success.

