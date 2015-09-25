This broken down van is a dream come true for every Nintendo 64 fan

The 1990s were quite a time.
Somewhere between “Space Jam,” the Backstreet Boys and Rock the Vote!, Nintendo released its Nintendo 64 game console.
Despite its many, many shortcomings, the Nintendo 64 is home to some Nintendo’s most beloved games: “Super Mario 64,” “GoldenEye 007,” “The Legend of Zelda: The Ocarina of Time,” and many more (like “Blast Corps!” — the first “Super Smash Bros.” game!).
Having spent many of my formative years with the Nintendo 64, I have a lifelong affinity for the console.
The owner of this highly-customised Chevy 1500 van, however, is clearly a much bigger fan. This isn’t your parents’ old Dodge Grand Caravan with a flip-down TV screen.
Take a tour of the custom Nintendo 64 van, straight from our mid-’90s dreams.
Don't worry about those pesky 1990s controller wires getting all tangled up: there are custom game controller ports next to each seat!
There's even a back-up battery just in case your game of 'Super Smash Bros.' runs long (it will) and you're out of juice.
