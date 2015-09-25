This broken down van is a dream come true for every Nintendo 64 fan

Nintendo Super Mario has always been an advocate for peace, despite his aggressive anti-Goomba stance.

The 1990s were quite a time.

Somewhere between “Space Jam,” the Backstreet Boys and Rock the Vote!, Nintendo released its Nintendo 64 game console.

Despite its many, many shortcomings, the Nintendo 64 is home to some Nintendo’s most beloved games: “Super Mario 64,” “GoldenEye 007,” “The Legend of Zelda: The Ocarina of Time,” and many more (like “Blast Corps!” — the first “Super Smash Bros.” game!).

Having spent many of my formative years with the Nintendo 64, I have a lifelong affinity for the console.

The owner of this highly-customised Chevy 1500 van, however, is clearly a much bigger fan. This isn’t your parents’ old Dodge Grand Caravan with a flip-down TV screen.

Take a tour of the custom Nintendo 64 van, straight from our mid-’90s dreams.

The van's not a looker. YouTube It's even got a sun-beaten roof. YouTube But inside, it's a whole other world. The world of September 1996, almost. RAW Embed The van's owner custom-fitted a Nintendo 64 right into the wall of the van! YouTube RAW Embed Don't worry about those pesky 1990s controller wires getting all tangled up: there are custom game controller ports next to each seat! RAW Embed There are even custom cabinets to stash away game cartridges and controllers. RAW Embed As well as custom speakers to deliver the full depth of mid-to-late-'90s video game sounds. RAW Embed There's even a back-up battery just in case your game of 'Super Smash Bros.' runs long (it will) and you're out of juice. RAW Embed Here's the entire interior, from the comfort of a leather seat with a full view of the big screen. RAW Embed Thankfully, with an exterior that screams 'You might get murdered!,' there's a strong possibility that no one's gonna break in and steal all the hard work done here. RAW Embed

