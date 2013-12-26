This Kid Totally Freaked Out When He Got A Nintendo 64 For Christmas In 1996

The year was 1996.

And the hottest holiday gift was Nintendo’s new video game console at the time, the Nintendo 64.

It’s a tradition here at BI: Tech to post one of the best viral Christmas videos of all time, a lucky lad completely losing his mind when he gets one of the coveted new systems. They were really hard to come by that year. Most retailers were sold out well past Christmas.

The money quote: “Now we can play games from Blockbuster!” Oh, how times have changed.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

