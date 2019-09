I remember being excited when I got a Nintendo 64 way back in 1996.



But I wasn’t this excited.

My favourite quote: “Now we can get games from Blockbuster.” My, how times have changed.

(Yes, I know this video is old, but it’s such a classic. Plus it’s become sort of a SAI holiday tradition to share it with you. Enjoy!)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

