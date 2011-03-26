Nintendo 3DS Tackles Augmented Reality

Consumers are eager to get their hands on Nintendo’s 3DS, and for good reason. The company’s new portable supports glasses free 3-D, creating a neat effect that makes virtual heroes leap off the screen.

That said, the device is capable of something far more impressive. It’s augmented reality, AR for short, a revolutionary feature that brings Mario into the real world, sort of.

Using the 3DS cameras and six AR cards included with the system, players experience the illusion of Kirby, Link and Samus appearing in their living rooms. What’s more, they can interact with their heroes, tapping the A button to change poses.

In addition, the device comes with special AR Games, giving users the opportunity to battle a dragon, fire arrows and even play a modified version of pool.

Whereas the 3-D feels like a gimmick, augmented reality presents a wealth of possibilities. It’s only a matter of time before Nintendo puts this technology to better use, perhaps in the company’s future Pokemon games.

To get a better idea how AR works, we shot two videos. The first covers one of the AR Games, Archery. Notice how the game blends into the wood floor.

Next, we messed around with Star Cards, which feature popular Nintendo characters Mario, Kirby, Link, Samus and the Pikmin.

Now if that doesn’t make you want a 3DS, nothing will.

