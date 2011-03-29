Everything You Need To Know About Nintendo 3DS StreetPass

Photo: Steve Kovach

Spend a few minutes with Nintendo’s 3DS, and you’ll discover a wealth of enjoyable features that go beyond the system’s nifty 3-D screen. Among them is StreetPass, which connects players with each other.When you put the Nintendo 3DS into sleep mode (simply close the system without shutting off the power), the handheld continuously searches for online signals from other 3DS systems. This allows an exchange of information as players pass each other.



For example, the Nintendo 3DS includes an app called StreetPass Mii Plaza that has two mini-games. One of them is a jigsaw puzzle where you must collect pieces from other players, or purchase them using Play Coins (learn more). The other is a clever role-playing game that tasks you with assembling a party of Miis obtained through StreetPass.

A few of the launch titles also take advantage of StreetPass, and you don’t need to have these games in the system’s cartridge slot. Super Street Fighter IV: 3D Edition lets you battle other players without opening the device. Meanwhile, Nintendogs + Cats sends pictures and notes from one dog owner to next, and Ridge Racer 3D exchanges ghost information.

As with all things Nintendo and online, privacy is of the utmost importance, so you must enable/cancel StreetPass for every game that uses it. That said, we strongly suggest taking full advantage of what this revolutionary feature has to offer.

