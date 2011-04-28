Nintendo 3DS Sales Are Actually Pretty Weak

Nintendo says it missed its target for its 3DS in the U.S. and Europe, selling only 3.61 million. It had expected to sell at least 4 million.



The number comes after Nintendo reported disappointing earnings this week, but tried to soften the bad news with an announcement that its Wii 2 system will launch in 2012.

We probably won’t know more details on the Wii 2 until the E3 conference in LA this June.

