Nintendo 3DS Rushed Calender Release Means Times Are Desperate

For the most part, Nintendo’s the type of company that does what it wants, when it wants. That’s one of the big reasons why Mario and Co. dominated the market with DS and Wii.



Now the publisher finds itself in the awkward position of pulling out all the stops to remain on top, even if it means rushing many of its beloved franchises and series to market.

Make no mistake, the looming presence of Sony’s PlayStation Vita and the rise of smart phones have put the big N’s back against the wall.

Need proof? Look at the time that elapsed between the DS launch and a major franchise appearing on that system, versus 3DS.

Nintendo DS: Debuted in the U.S. November 21, 2004.

Nintendo 3DS: Debuted in the U.S. March 27, 2011.

The Legend of Zelda

The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass– October 1, 2007 (almost three years after DS launch)

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D– June 19, 2011 (almost three months after 3DS launch)

Star Fox

Star Fox Command– August 28, 2006 (almost two years after DS launch)

Star Fox 64 3D– September 9, 2011 (almost six months after DS launch)

Mario Kart

Mario Kart DS– November 14, 2005 (almost one year after DS launch)

Mario Kart 7– December 4, 2011 (nine months after 3DS launch)

Mario

New Super Mario Bros.– May 15, 2006 ( a year and a half after DS launch)

Super Mario 3D Land– November 13, 2011 (eight months after 3DS launch)

*DS launched alongside Super Mario 64 DS, though it was a port.

Tetris

Tetris DS– March 20, 2006 (almost a year and a half after DS launch)

Tetris: Axis– October 2, 2011 (seven months after 3DS launch)

