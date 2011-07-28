Nintendo Slashes 3DS Price By $70 After Sales Plunge 50% From Last Year

Nintendo announced today that it will cut the price of the 3DS to $169.99 from $249.99.



The $70 price cut will go into effect on August 12.

The price drop comes after Nintendo reported a 50% drop in sales from last year.

For those of who missed out on the price cut, or plan to buy one before August 12, Nintendo is throwing you a bone. You’ll be able to download 20 free games for your system from Nintendo’s online store.

Nintendo says it has sold 830,000 3DS units in the U.S. since launch. In April, Nintendo said 3DS sales were lower than expected, selling 3.61 million worldwide.

Don’t Miss: Our review of the Nintendo 3DS

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.