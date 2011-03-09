Nintendo: 3DS Has Led To Wii Game Delays

By James Brightman



Not only has the Wii seen a bunch of sales declines in the last year, but for the current year, the software slate is pretty sparse so far. You have Kirby’s Epic Yarn and Mario Sports Mix, and then Zelda: Skyward Sword later in the year. That’s about it from the first-party perspective. We’ve wondered for a while if Nintendo’s perhaps been diverting resources to the 3DS launch (March 27 here in the U.S.) and Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime has essentially admitted that 3DS did indeed affect the Wii business.

“We have had to effectively prepare for the launch of 3DS as well as effectively prepare for the launch of Pokémon Black and White,” he told IGN. “Candidly, we’ve pushed out some Wii launches so we can focus on our handheld business. We’re already juggling two big balls. To add a third would be a little bit challenging. Or a fourth or a fifth.”

Of course, we all know Nintendo will publish more than just one more Wii title this year. Reggie teased that more Wii content would be revealed at the E3 Expo in June.

“We’re waiting to space things out and let Pokémon Black and White and 3DS live and breathe out there. But there’s content coming and we’ll be sharing more in the weeks ahead. We’ll be bringing some content out before E3 and then certainly at E3 we’ll be sharing some news,” he said.

