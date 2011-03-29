Nintendo 3DS Giving Video Gamers Headaches?

Recently, Nintendo issued a warning against children under the age of seven using its 3DS. Apparently, the handheld’s 3-D feature can potentially impair their still-developing eyesight.



To combat this issue, the publisher displays a prominent warning on every game box. Of course, that didn’t stop us from wincing as we read the user complaints rack up on Twitter about headaches and dizzy spells caused by the 3D-capable screen.

aronlongoria: Got to play with a 3DS today. The 3D gave me a headache, so I hated it.

SeanBamberger: Went to buy 3DS. Played demo 3DS. Felt really ill. Bottled it. Nintendo, why do you hate me now?

RiotBananas: Warning to everyone, if you’re already ill and have a migraine, DO NOT play the 3DS with 3D on. Urgh.

Scimac: Just had a quick play on a 3DS. Really not sure especially as I’m feeling a bit dizzy now.

f1r3wire: Well I’ve just comfirmed I can’t use the new 3DS as I can’t see it’s 3D either, it just makes me dizzy which isn’t good right now.

MikeMusings: Just played the 3ds, now I’m dizzy, imma hafta pass on this one

Meshi_Kiyang: Just had a go on the new Nintendo 3DS and i was very impressed! dizzy but impressed

Kartones: Today I played a Street Fighter IV match on the 3DS.The 3D effect is both amazing and a bit dizzy, but at least you can control or disable it

laureninspace: Trying out the 3DS at best buy. Feeling more dizzy than impressed.

AnthonyJGomez: I tried out Pilotwings at Best Buy yesterday on the Nintendo 3DS. The 3D made me dizzy, so I turned it off.

AnselmGibbs: Playing Madden on the new Nintendo 3DS at work… I feel dizzy/cross-eyed now… It’s available in stores this Thursday

There’s a larger list of complaints compiled by the good folks at MaxConsole, and famed comic Penny Arcade takes a jab at the problem in their latest strip.

Our own advice? Use the slider on the right of every 3DS to turn down or off the 3-D effects. It’s OK to rely on that “boring” 2-D mode.

