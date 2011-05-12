Nintendo's 3DS Is Getting Its Web Browser And Online Store On June 7

Nintendo has set the release of its next 3DS update for June 7 in the U.S.



The update will include the eagerly-anticipated web browser and E-Shop for the system.

There aren’t too many details about the E-Shop, but we imagine it will allow you to download new mini-games and several Nintendo classics for the system. (Just like the Wii’s online store.)

We don’t know much about the web browser either, but the Wii uses Opera, so it’s likely the 3DS will use it as well.

