Nintendo 3DS Driving 3D Into The Mainstream Says James Cameron

James Cameron, creator of the 3D blockbuster Avatar, believes that Nintendo’s 3DS could be the “entry level” device for mainstream consumers. Cameron recently launched his own 3D technology company, Cameron Pace Group at the 2011 National Association of Broadcasters conference. While there, Yahoo spoke to Cameron about Nintendo’s new portable and the future of the 3D entertainment industry.

“video games are going to help propel the autostereoscopic (glasses free) play because that’s going to be the entry level for most people,” said Cameron. “These single-viewing devices that are engaging the person to play these video games will drive a lot of investment in autostereoscopic displays for that very reason. That technology will trickle up to the larger 3D displays that will be used for some viewing and gaming.”

He believes that 3D gaming is in its infancy and developers need time to create more compelling 3D content.

“video games are going to be the drivers, but they haven’t done so today because the cycle creation has lagged behind,” he said. “The consumer electronics companies introduced these screens last year, so we’re a year into this and it takes 18 months to two years to author a high quality video game. So you’re going to see a stampede of video games and then that, in turn, is just going to catalyze more broad scale adoption in the home of these big 3D screens.”

Cameron commented on some problems that still need to be ironed out in home 3D entertainment, namely that consumers do not watch TV in the same manner they watch movies in the theatre.

“One of the big barriers to 3D right now is that you have to wear glasses in the home. Home viewing is very different than movie theatre viewing. You’re distracted at home. You’re doing other things. You’re pausing a game or a movie and going to get pizza or whatever it is. It’s not the same very-dedicated sort of consciousness that you have in a movie theatre, so getting rid of the glasses will be a big deal,” he added.

