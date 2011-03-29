Nintendo 3DS: Do Consumers Have Sticker Shock?

This morning, we made a quick stop at the local mall to witness the insanity of the 3DS launch. That said, you can imagine our surprise when we discovered a bunch of empty stores. Sure, there were a handful of Nintendo fans picking up systems, but there were no lines stretching around the block. What’s more, each location had the 3DS in stock and ready to sell.



What’s more, each location has the 3DS in stock and ready to sell. Out of six randomly selected GameStops in the New York/New Jersey area, four had the system in plentiful supply as of this morning (Monday, March 28). In fact, one store (located at 250 Woodbridge centre Dr., Woodbridge, NJ) has 20.

Meanwhile local Best Buys and Targets also have units available.

1. 3DS is too expensive: Although the system comes with some cool software, $249.99 is a bit steep for a handheld device, especially when consumers are used to paying an average of $149 for a Nintendo system. Sony tried pricing its PSP Go at $250 and buyers didn’t bite.

2. DS is still huge: Hey, let’s face it. Almost everyone has a DS. Perhaps they don’t want to upgrade yet. We can’t blame them after seeing the less than stellar 3DS launch lineup.

3. Nintendo met demand: Normally, new consoles/handhelds immediately sellout, but perhaps Mario and Co. managed to ship a ton of 3DS systems.

So what do you think? Is the 3DS too much money? Let us know.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.