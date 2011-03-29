Nintendo: 3DS Could Cause 'Minor Discomfort'

By M.H. Williams



So far in 2011, we’ve heard Nintendo warn consumers about playing 3D content on its new 3DS portable every month. The company would be remiss if it didn’t drop one warning before we close out March. In response to a report on MaxConsole about 3DS affecting players with eye strain and dizziness, Nintendo U.K. Head of Communications Robert Saunders released another message about the problems some may have with the system.

“We have shown Nintendo 3DS at multiple events around the world to literally hundreds of thousands of people and have received very few negative comments. As with anything that requires focus, from reading to staring at a computer screen, taking breaks frequent breaks is always recommended,” the statement said.

“When viewing any kind of 3D images (TV, movies etc.), some people might experience minor discomfort. The effects are short term and have no lasting effect, in fact most players can continue after taking a short break. The Nintendo 3D was designed with a 3D depth slider that lets users adjust the 3D effect to a level that suits them for optimum enjoyment.”

Just realise that just because you may love the system, doesn’t mean the system loves you back.

