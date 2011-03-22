The Nintendo 3DS Proves 3D Isn't Just A Gimmick [FIRST IMPRESSIONS]

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

As the first mobile device to utilise 3D without glasses, Nintendo’s 3DS represents a lot more than a quirky way to play games.



This is technology we’ll be seeing in many more phones and tablets. The 3DS is just the first to pull it off.

LG has already announced plans for 3D phones and tablets, and HTC is expected to unveil the EVO 3D Android phone at this week’s CTIA conference.

And that’s probably just scratching the surface as other manufacturers rush to be part of the trend.

While the technology may seem like a gimmick to some, I think it’s perfect for gaming. Phone manufacturers are ready too, so expect to see a lot more 3D apps in a few months.

I spent a few hours with the 3DS this morning. I’ll have a full review soon, but here’s what I think so far:

The 3D effects were different than I imagined. Instead of popping out, the images have an added layer of depth, sort of like those red viewfinder toys from the 80s.

As soon as you tilt your head or change the screen’s angle, the 3D effect goes away and the image becomes blurry.

I didn’t spend too long staring at the screen in one sitting, so my eyes didn’t get too tired. (I also wear anti-glare reading glasses, so that probably helped).

The slider on the side of the 3DS offers good control for the intensity of the 3D effect. It’s perfect if you find your eyes getting tired.

I really liked the augmented reality games that come with the 3DS. The system’s accelerometer lets you move around so you feel like you’re manipulating your environment. There are also paper cards included with the 3DS that the camera recognises to launch different games.

There are three cameras on the 3DS, two on the rear and one on the front. The two rear cameras let you take 3D photos, which look really cool.

Cartridge games look gorgeous. I tested out Street Fighter IV, which had bright great graphics and 3D effects that actually made the game more fun to play.

