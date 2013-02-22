Awesome Pictures Of Ninjas Throwing Kicks In Water

Photo: via Clifton Li

Combine a professional photographer with Team 2X — a martial arts stunt group responsible for training actors in Kung Fu Kid and The Hunger Games — and this is what you get.Both water and martial arts have been the fascination of film and photography for a long time, put together and they yield some fascinating images.



The video that details how professionals set up the shoot is interesting as well, I definitely advise giving that a gander.

