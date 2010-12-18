Check Out "Ninja" Steve Jobs In This Wacky iPhone Game

Remember that story where Steve Jobs supposedly got busted at a Japanese airport with ninja throwing stars? Apple PR called the story “pure fiction,” but the tale is now immortalised — for now, at least — in an iPhone game called “Ninja Steve.”



How’d this one sneak past Apple’s App Store reviewers? Did they fall asleep on the job? Or did they let it in as a gag, because the “Steve Jobs” ninja character is attacking villains that look like Google’s Android mascot?

Here are some iTunes screenshots for the 99-cent game.

Photo: Apple iTunes

