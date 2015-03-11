This 3-in-1 Ninja cooking system quickly makes healthier and more flavorful meals [55% off]

Here’s the cooking accessory you’ve been dreaming of.

The Ninja 3-in-1 cooking system comes with all the benefits of a stovetop, oven and slow-cooker in one contraption.

The system features Triple Fusion Heat technology, which combines heat from the bottom, direct heat from the sides, and super-heated steam for juicier, healthier meals.

The non-stick pan holds up to 6 pounds of chicken or 4 pounds of roast.

Ninja 3-in-1 cooking system (MC701): $US199.99 $US89.99 [55% off]

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

