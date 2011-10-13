Chinese City Announces Stimulus Program To 'Produce 1,400 New Steve Jobs'

Photo: acaben via Flickr

Ningbo in China has introduced a new training program to produce 1,400 Steve Jobs in the course of five years.According the a Ningbo newspaper, the city will invest 50 million RMB, nearly 8 million U.S. Dollars, into the Ningbo Innovative Talent Training Program, according to Caijing.



The candidates for the program will be selected from businesses and institutions in the city and affiliated with Zhejiang Province’s government ministries.

They will specifically target young and middle-aged individuals who are experts or specialize in emerging technologies, traditionally superior industries, or a field critical to economic and social development.

Between 2011 and 2020, the city will train a group of academics and experts into a fleet of innovative leaders according to the Human Resources and Social Security Bureau Director Jin Junjie.

According to city’s estimates, by 2020, they will be producing over 2,800 talented innovators through the Ningbo Innovative Talent Training Program.

The initial selection process has already begun for the first 700 candidates, which will be separated into three tiers. The deadline for applications is October 31.

