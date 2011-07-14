Aviary Partners With Social Network Ning To Launch The First High Res Photo Editor

Aviary, a cloud photo enhancer, launched a high resolution online photo editor today.



Its launch partner is Ning, the social network that was cofounded by Marc Andreessen and Gina Bianchini in 2005.

The high res simple editor will be able to handle photos that are up to 25 mega pixels.

“Any website hosting high resolution photos can give their users the freedom of enhancing their photo without losing any quality or having to reduce the final size,” says Aviary’s company blog.

Ning will be using Aviary to make sure all their pictures “really are worth 1,000 words.”

“The photo feature continues to be one of the most popular on Ning, second only to the inbox/forum,” the social network says. “By working closely with Aviary, who already has an awesome photo editing product, we’re now able to offer our users an easy way to create more engagement with their Ning site.”

