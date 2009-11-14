Ning Moves Into Facebook's Old Palo Alto Office

Do-it-yourself social network Ning has moved to 285 Hamilton, Palo Alto — Facebook’s old offices.



The move comes as Ning continues to grow: It recently raised $15 million at a $750 million valuation.

Announcing that it promoted SVP Jason Rosenthal to chief operating officer, Ning said yesterday that there are now “over 1.7 million Ning Networks created and more than 37 million registered users around the world with 1 million new members being added every 12 days across Ning Networks.”

Photos of the new office:



Disclosure: Ning cofounder and chairman Marc Andreessen is an investor in The Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.