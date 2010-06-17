Ning Makes It Easier For Its Network Creators To Make Money

Ning, Marc Andreessen’s platform for creating customised social networks, is rolling out a number of new ways for network owners to make money today.



Users have always been able to run ads on their networks, but Ning is offering a number of new, fully integrated monetization options.

Specifically, Ning is partnering with gaming platform HeyZap to bring social games to Ning networks, and Cafepress to let networks sell customised merchandise. Ning also added its own donations widget, and one from Chipin.

Ning recently announced that it was abandoning its freemium approach for a pure subscription model. Starting in July 20, all Ning networks will be signed up to one of three levels of subscription, ranging from $3 to $50 per month. This emphasis on helping its users monetise is partly an effort to soften that blow, encouraging as many of its non-paid networks as possible to pay-up rather than jumping ship.

Ning has had a rocky few months, discontinuing the free networks, losing its CEO, and laying off over a third of its workforce. This is the strategy Ning hopes turns it all around.

