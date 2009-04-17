Ning Growth, Traffic Soaring

Build-your-own-Facebook startup Ning is still on fire. The two-year-old company has passed 1 million social networks, and by our back-of-the-envelope calculations, could be on a nearly $10 million annual revenue run-rate.

Ning CEO Gina Bianchini shares some user and traffic metrics with us:

About 200,000 of those 1 million social networks are active daily.

2.4 million users signed up in March, an acceleration from the roughly 2 million new user sign-ups Ning got in January and February. It has 22 million total registered users.

Ning served up 2.7 billion pageviews in March to about 70 million unique IP addresses.

About 12,000 social networks pay for Ning premium features, spending about $55 per month. (This sounds high, but ok.)

Ning is not looking to raise any money, after raising $60 million last April at a $500 million valuation. “Our investors are very happy with us,” Bianchini says.

How much money is Ning making with all that traffic? Bianchini wouldn’t comment. But by our back-of-the-envelope calculations, Ning could be on a nearly $10 million annual revenue run-rate, mostly coming from paid, premium features. Here’s how we got there.

12,000 social networks paying an average $55 per month on pro features is about $660,000 per month, or $7.9 million per year.

At the current monthly pageview rate, Ning might make another $1.5 million in ad revenue annually from Google. Let’s assume that the 12,000 pro networks have paid to remove ads from their Ning networks, and that they are about 6% of Ning’s monthly pageviews. That’s 94% of 2.7 billion March pageviews, or about 2.5 billion pageviews, to serve ads on. Let’s assume that Ning gets a $0.05 effective CPM, or cost per 1,000 pageviews, for its Google ads. That’s another $125,000 per month, or $1.5 million per year.

That’s about $9.4 million run-rate. Will increase with growth; could be much lower if people really aren’t paying $55 per month on pro features.

