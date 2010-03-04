90% Of Public Health Workers Skip Work To Protest Budget Cuts In Portugal

Photo: AP

Government employees took to the streets of Lisbon today to protest the Portuguese government’s cuts in public sector wages.According to a Correio da Manha translation, 90 per cent of public health workers participated in the protest.



The government is attempting to freeze public wages in an effort to battle the country’s 9.3% deficit, which it much trim to 3% in order to get back into the Euro zone standards.

