Marc Andreessen To eBay Board

Netscape cofounder Marc Andreessen is joining eBay’s board at a time when the company desperately needs to rejuvenate itself against stiff competition from Google (GOOG) and Amazon.com (AMZN).



Three years ago, to use the New York Times‘s apt example, eBay (EBAY) had 30 per cent more traffic than Amazon; now its 84 million active users barely top Amazon’s 81 million registered accounts.

Marc isn’t an obvious choice to add to eBay’s board, but he’s represents new blood at a time the company desperately needs it. We look forward to hearing Marc’s plans for the company. Lord knows eBay needs them.

Update: This story isn’t exactly a news flash, having first broken October 1.

