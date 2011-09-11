Nineteenth Century: Wealthy Lived With Family And The Poor Lived Alone

I read an interesting article recently which shows that the wealthy were multi generational in the 19th century while the poor and the sick lived alone.



The decline of the multi generational family has resulted in a corresponding dependence on wage labour, has hurt small business sustainability, and clearly has piled debt upon those who do not pool their resources.

Indeed, the Great Recession has caused a decline in household formation. This decline has caused the IMF to seek more securitization and easy money lending, as bankers see an opportunity to apply debt to families and profits to themselves. Multigenerational families who pool their resources do not duplicate cable, electricity, land payments, etc. That means more money in the pockets of the multi generational family members. Multi generational families have more wisdom, and are less susceptible to banker greed and avarice.

While the mainstream media advocates that children move out of their parents’ houses, the only appropriate time for this is if they continually refuse to find work and contribute to the finances of the house. But shaming contributors who are young even if they contribute is clearly a propaganda push by the elite. It is time to model families after the wealthy families of the past, or surely debt will wipe many families out going forward.

And while families struggle to make it on their own, to fulfil the bankers’ version of the American dream, these very same bankers are seeking mergers and acquisitions as being smart business, and in doing so are seeking to lower the cost of running a business. They practice the exact opposite of what they seek from families, lowering costs in a high cost environment. Bankers don’t want companies duplicating back office activity, or having a bloated salesforce, when a merger is possible. Yet they make money if families fail to take advantage in cost savings. They make money off the debt these loner families must take on to keep a standard of living similar to what their families had in the 1950’s, an unprecedented time of strong dollar wealth in the United States.

I maintain that this strong dollar situation was an aberration and is not duplicate at this time. It is necessary that in order to create wealth, families must practice the 19th century way of the rich. It is common sense and while the banks may not like it, the purchasing power of main street America will grow stronger this way. Since we purchase the world’s excess goods, it is necessary to the financial health of the world that we rebel against all forms of banker predatory attacks, including any easy money borrowing that would cause weakness to the family bottom line.

The revisionist tendency to teach that loner families were the norm in the 19th century probably found a favourable ear in the financial community. You wonder if the research was done just to get a paycheck from that community. As we have seen in the nation of Israel, high costs that come from companies powerful enough to control production, pricing and labour costs make it difficult for families to succeed. The recent protests in Israel show that the elite will subjugate any people, any race, any ethnic group, in order to make a dollar.

Isn’t it time that we think out a family strategy that will insulate us from the financial warfare from above? Certainly the desire to live on one’s own is strong, but it is not working for many people in America today. It is time to explore the alternative.

