Nine's Hedge Fund Owners Are Going To Keep Most Of Their Stake When It Lists

Two hedge funds own most of Nine, and they’re keeping the majority of their stake when the entertainment company lists in mid-December.
This could mean, according to a report in the Australian Financial Review, that the value of new shares issued could be as little as $450 million.
The report says Oaktree Capital — one of the funds — wants to keep up to 80% of its stake.
Oaktree and Apollo Global Management own around 50% of the company, which conservative estimates say will be worth about $2.5 billion when it goes public.
There’s more here.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.