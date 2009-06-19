Nine Ways States Are Trying To Survive Their Budget Crises

You probably already know that the states are broke. Plumeting tax receipts have been met by expansive budget plans, which have both run smack into a sceptical credit market. So what are states doing to address the problem?

The guys at Minyanville have put together a nice little slide show of how some states are employing new plans to “get blood from a stone.” Click here to see the whole thing.

