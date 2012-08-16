9 Wars That Were Really About Commodities

Photo: AP

The recent rise in tensions over the disputed South China Sea has drawn attention to the possibility that the conflict is really about natural resources located in the islands of the South China Sea.With the help of Waverly Advisors we point out that wars over commodities go back centuries.



We re-examine the real motivations behind the Pearl Harbor attack and the German invasion of Russia. We also consider more current geo-political tensions that are being driven by commodities.

