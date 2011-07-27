9 Terrifying Reasons The U.S. Needs A New Strategy To Fight Transnational organised Crime

Photo: AP

International criminal networks are expanding, forging dangerous new alliances, and diversifying illegal operations like never before, the Obama administration said yesterday as it unveiled a new campaign to disrupt organised crime globally.In the past organised crime has traditionally been regionally based and hierarchically structured. Today, the report notes, “criminal networks are fluid, striking new alliances with other networks around the world and engaging in a wide range of illicit activities, including cybercrime and providing support for terrorism.”



Click here to see the reasons why the U.S. needs a new strategy >

The Obama administration’s new strategy is a significant acknowledgment that transnational organised crime, or TOCs — including Mexico’s powerful drug cartels — pose significant threats to U.S. national security interests, including:

TOC penetration of nation-states is deepening, co-opting governance in some cases and weakening it in may others.

Criminal organisations are threatening U.S. economic interests and may cause major damage to the global financial system. There is also growing possibility the TOCs will gain influence over so-called “strategic markets” (i.e. gas, oil, aluminium, precious metals).

Terrorists and insurgents are increasingly turning to criminal activities and criminal networks for funding and logistics.

Well-established organised crime groups not previously involved in drug trafficking are now developing links to trafficking and distribution networks.

Human smuggling and trafficking are growing more violent and lucrative.

Criminal networks are stealing U.S. intellectual property and are increasingly involved in cybercrime.

TOCs rely on “facilitators,” who operate in both illicit and licit worlds, to guide transactions and build their criminal infrastructure (i.e. creating shell corporations, opening offshore bank accounts, creating front businesses, laundering money, and providing secure transportation and safehouses.)

The Obama administration outlines 56 priorities to combat the organised crime threat, including enhancing intelligence and information sharing, protecting the U.S. financial system, and strengthening U.S. capability to combat cyber threats.

The release of the new plan was accompanied by an executive order from President Barack Obama, declaring the TOC threat a national emergency. The order establishes sanctions to freeze the assets of TOCs and gives immigration agents more authority to turn away or detain suspected members. The White House said it also plans to work with Congress to develop legislative proposals to combat the threat.

The new national security initiative paints a terrifying picture of global threats posed by transnational criminal networks. We took a look at the plan to find out why the U.S. needed a new strategy to fight organised crime.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.