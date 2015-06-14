These 9 startups you've never heard of could be worth $1 billion very soon

With more than 100 startups valued at $US1 billion or more, the term “unicorn” — given to startups worth more than $US1 billion — has lost some of its magical aura.
But a $US1 billion valuation is still a huge milestone for any startup.
Pitchbook, a private equity and VC data research firm analysed various patterns and other data to identify the next 9 startups expected to reach the $US1 billion threshold.
They may not all be household names, but they could become the next unicorns.
- Latest valuation: $US490 million
- Latest financing: $US35 million (Series C; April 2014)
- Lead investors: Sequoia Capital, Tencent Holdings
- Year founded: 2007
- Latest valuation: $US460.8 million
- Latest financing: $US40 million (Series C; September 2014)
- Lead investors: First Round Capital, Kleiner Perkins
- Year founded: 2009
4) Skyhigh Networks - Security software that helps you find what apps and services your employees are using
- Latest valuation: $US168.6 million
- Latest financing: $US45 million (Series B; April 2015)
- Lead investors: Accel Partners, Greylock Partners
- Year founded: 2013
- Latest valuation: $US76.9 million
- Latest financing: $US20 million (Series B; March 2015)
- Lead investors: Andreessen Horowitz, Greylock Partners, Khosla Ventures
- Year founded: 2011
- Latest valuation: $US106 million
- Latest financing: $US30 million (Series B; December 2014)
- Lead investors: Accel Partners, Sequoia Capital
- Year founded: 2011
