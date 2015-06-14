These 9 startups you've never heard of could be worth $1 billion very soon

Eugene Kim
With more than 100 startups valued at $US1 billion or more, the term “unicorn” — given to startups worth more than $US1 billion — has lost some of its magical aura.

But a $US1 billion valuation is still a huge milestone for any startup.

Pitchbook, a private equity and VC data research firm analysed various patterns and other data to identify the next 9 startups expected to reach the $US1 billion threshold.

They may not all be household names, but they could become the next unicorns.

1) Weebly - A web-hosting service with over 25 million users

- Latest valuation: $US490 million

- Latest financing: $US35 million (Series C; April 2014)

- Lead investors: Sequoia Capital, Tencent Holdings

- Year founded: 2007

2) Remind - An app that helps teachers keep in touch with students and parents

Remind cofounders David and Brett Kopf

- Latest valuation: $US460.8 million

- Latest financing: $US40 million (Series C; September 2014)

- Lead investors: First Round Capital, Kleiner Perkins

- Year founded: 2009

3) Moovit - An app that gives real-time public transit information

- Latest valuation: $US450 million

- Latest financing: $US50 million (Series C; December 2014)

- Lead investors: Sequoia Capital

- Year founded: 2011

4) Skyhigh Networks - Security software that helps you find what apps and services your employees are using

Skyhigh Networks CEO Rajiv Gupta

- Latest valuation: $US478.5 million

- Latest financing: $US40 million (Series C; June 2014)

- Lead investors: Sequoia Capital, Greylock Partners

- Year founded: 2012

5) Sprig - Food delivery app founded by former Google executive chef

Sprig's executive chef Nate Keller and CEO Gagan Biyani

- Latest valuation: $US168.6 million

- Latest financing: $US45 million (Series B; April 2015)

- Lead investors: Accel Partners, Greylock Partners

- Year founded: 2013

6) Deliveroo - UK food delivery app that lets restaurants take online orders

Deliveroo team photo

- Latest valuation: $US100 million

- Latest financing: $US25 million (Series B; January 2015)

- Lead investors: Accel Partners, Index Ventures

- Year founded: 2012

8) Realm - Mobile database that helps developers make apps faster

- Latest valuation: $US76.9 million

- Latest financing: $US20 million (Series B; March 2015)

- Lead investors: Andreessen Horowitz, Greylock Partners, Khosla Ventures

- Year founded: 2011

9) Altiscale - Service that helps process large chunks of data using a framework called Hadoop

Facebook's new data center in Oregon.

- Latest valuation: $US106 million

- Latest financing: $US30 million (Series B; December 2014)

- Lead investors: Accel Partners, Sequoia Capital

- Year founded: 2011

