Nine Signs Your Boss Is About To Lay You Off

From today’s WSJ, a handy guide for reading your boss’s signals. This is particularly useful if your boss falls into the passive-aggressive camp, as the boss who they quote totally does.



WSJ: Bob Miglani, senior director of external medical affairs for Pfizer Inc., says he has purposely made employees that reported to him feel left out of the loop, by not inviting them to meetings or waiting a long time to answer their emails. He has also declined their meeting requests even if he’s able to make the meeting so that the employee will see that he didn’t want to attend.

“The whole point is to spur them to ask you what’s wrong and take charge,” says Mr. Miglani, who says some employees he’s managed are too sensitive to handle frank feedback, so he resorted to the subtle cues.

Apologies in advance if we’ve induced paranoia, but here’s a checklist:

Your boss used to be friendly and pay attention to you. Now she avoids you. She chats breezily with your colleagues but blows you off. She takes FOREVER to return emails when she used to do it within the hour. She plays “hard to get.” For example, you send her a meeting request and she she doesn’t attend, even though she’s free. There’s a meeting that you should have been invited to. You weren’t. You’re repeatedly overlooked for high-profile assignments that you feel capable of handling. She gives you production-oriented tasks instead of strategic projects. Suddenly your work gets reassigned. You’re left off of email announcements congratulating teams on projects, when you also participated on those teams.

See Also: Wall Street Could Lay Off 200,000 By Xmas

Happy Crashiversary!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.