Guess Which Nine SA 100 Winners Will Speak At IGNITION

“Cool” is a nebulous term. But every year Business Insider’s tech reporters tackle the challenge of ambiguity to churn out the Silicon Alley 100, a list of New York’s “coolest” techies.Among well-known figures — serial CEO Mike Lazerow, PR impresario Brooke Hammerling — emerging innovators populate the list, like Majora Carter, who founded a nonprofit incubator in the South Bronx.



This year nine of the elite 100 will speak at IGNITION: Future of Digital, Business Insider’s third-annual conference on emerging digital business models, taking place November 27-28, 2012, in New York. Those nine are listed below.

Keynotes at IGNITION include LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner, Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes, Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman, and other innovative executives.

Among those listed above, you’ll here from SA 100 honorees including:

Jill Abramson, Executive Editor, New York Times

Scott Belsky, Co-founder & CEO, Behance

Carolyn Everson, VP of Global Marketing Solutions, Facebook

Jared Grusd, General Counsel, Spotify

Kirk McDonald, President, PubMatic

Dave Morgan, CEO, Simulmedia

Ted Roden, Founder & CEO, Fancy Hands

Stephen Rosenblatt, CRO, Foursquare

David Tisch, Director, TechStars NYC

Topics on the IGNITION agenda include:

E-COMMERCE EVOLVES: Competing Online With Amazon And Everyone Else

MOBILE PAYMENTS: Who Wins? Who Profits?

THE RISE OF THE VISUAL WEB: Instagram, Tumblr, Pinterest, Facebook And Beyond

SOCIAL AND DIGITAL ADVERTISING: What’s Next?

DIGITAL STORYTELLING: Brands As Publishers And Networks

The agenda also includes an hourly break to network and caffeinate, extended lunch and breakfast, sponsored workshops, and cocktail reception.

Here’s who should attend IGNITION:

Senior executives in technology and media firms who need to know the latest changes in consumer behaviour and disruptive business models

Investors, both public and private, who require strategic perspectives on both market-moving companies and emerging business

Chief executives of late-stage startups who must stay abreast of what industry heavyweights and upcoming competitors are doing

Heads of emerging companies who need a landscape perspective and to connect with decision-makers

Solution providers to consumer-technology firms and content publishers

