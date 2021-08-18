8 major ways the ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ show is different from the book, so far

Masha’s near-death experience in the book is a result of sudden cardiac arrest, not a gun-shot wound.

At her core, Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman) is the same in the “Nine Perfect Strangers” book and TV show.

Both versions of the character transform from corporate executive to wellness guru after dying and, miraculously, coming back to life. But the circumstances that lead Masha to leave her high-power position behind are different.

While the on-screen Masha gets shot by one of her many enemies in a parking garage, Moriarty’s character has a brush with death because of the way she treats her own body.

In the first chapter of the book, Masha is described as a “middle-aged, overweight woman” that chain smokes and neglects everything that doesn’t fall under her job description as the “global operations director for a multinational producer of dairy products.” Overworked and exhausted, she has a seizure in her office, eventually going into cardiac arrest.

Similar to the sequence of events on the show, Yao (Manny Jacinto) is the paramedic that resuscitates her.