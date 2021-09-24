Grace Van Patten jokes she ‘can’t get rid’ of her ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ costar Bobby Cannavale, who lives 1 block from her

Grace Van Patten and Bobby Cannavale costar on ‘Nine Perfect Strangers.’ Vince Valitutti/Hulu; Vince Valitutti/Hulu

Grace Van Patten and Bobby Cannavale filmed “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Australia in 2020.

The actress joked that she hasn’t been able to “get rid” of Cannavale since.

“He lives a block away and I run into him every day,” she explained.

Production on Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” wrapped in Australia back in 2020, but Grace Van Patten can’t seem to go a day without bumping into a familiar face from the set.

The New York City-born actress plays Zoe Marconi on the David E. Kelley series, which follows nine vacationers that check into a mysterious wellness retreat in California. Since filming ended, Van Patten joked that she “can’t get rid” of Bobby Cannavale, who plays fellow retreat-goer Tony Hogburn on the show.

“He lives a block away and I run into him every day,” Van Patten told Insider. When the costars have their frequent neighborhood run-ins, they take time to stop and catch up, she added.

The 24-year-old actress currently lives in her parents’ apartment in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn. Cannavale, 51, resides nearby in a renovated brownstone in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, with his partner Rose Byrne and their two children, Rocco Cannavale and Rafa Cannavale.

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ is streaming on Hulu. Vince Valitutti/Hulu

The “Nine Perfect Strangers” cast has remained in contact since returning stateside last year, sending memes or random messages in the group chat they created when they initially arrived on set in Australia, Van Patten said.

Because they were all so far from their homes during the pandemic, the actors formed more tight-knit bonds with each other than expected.

“We got so close,” Van Patten said. “When you shoot in a comfortable setting, you’re kind of tempted to just hang out with your friends that you already have. It doesn’t really force you to connect with the people you’re working with.”

Between the distance they had traveled and the stress-ridden early weeks of the pandemic, “everything was very uncertain,” she recalled. “It was really nice to all be together and connect on that level.”

“Nine Perfect Strangers” is currently available to stream on Hulu.