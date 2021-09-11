What the cast of ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ looks like in real life

Nicole Kidman stars as dubious health guru Masha Dmitrichenko. Nicole Kidman stars as Masha on ‘Nine Perfect Strangers.’ Vince Valitutti/Hulu; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images The Oscar-winner stayed in character as Masha, the Russian head of a boutique wellness retreat called Tranquillum House, while filming the limited series in Byron Bay. Kidman also executive produced the series, which is adapted from Liane Moriarty’s 2018 novel of the same name.

Bobby Cannavale appears as Tony Hogburn, a retired professional athlete. Bobby Cannavale plays Tony Hogburn. Vince Valitutti/Hulu; Michael Kovac / Contributor Cannavale told Insider that he personally chose several of the character’s t-shirts , like the Styx shirt and the Planet Hollywood Orlando shirt, because he wanted Tony to look “like somebody who really didn’t care anymore.”

Melissa McCarthy is a romance author named Frances Welty on the show. McCarthy’s character checks into the high-end resort after being scammed by a conman. Behind the scenes, the actress served as an executive producer.

Regina Hall looks much different as Carmel Schneider, a divorcee with low self-esteem and violent tendencies. Regina Hall plays Carmel on ‘Nine Perfect Strangers.’ Vince Valitutti/Hulu; George Pimentel/Getty Images Hall’s character grows increasingly hostile during her time at Tranquillum House.

Melvin Gregg plays Ben Chandler, a former catering truck driver that wins $US22 ($AU30) million in the lottery. Melvin Gregg as Ben Chandler on ‘Nine Perfect Strangers.’ Vince Valitutti/Hulu; Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Ben comes to Tranquillum House with his wife Jessica Chandler (Samara Weaving) to work through marital issues. Gregg told Insider that his character’s original wardrobe looked inexpensive, so he requested flashier clothes to make him look like “new money.”

Samara Weaving is cast as social media influencer and lottery winner Jessica Chandler. Samara Weaving plays Jessica Chandler on ‘Nine Perfect Strangers.’ Vince Valitutti/Hulu; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images To become Jessica, the Australian actress applied a fake tan, wore acrylic nails, put in fake teeth, and used wire to pull her face back, she told Digital Spy She told the outlet that several of the other “Nine Perfect Strangers” cast members didn’t recognize her when she arrived on set for the first time.

Asher Keddie assumes the role of Heather Marconi, an anguished mother mourning the loss of her son. Asher Keddie plays Heather Marconi on ‘Nine Perfect Strangers.’ Vince Valitutti/Hulu; Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Keddie’s Heather attends the retreat with her husband Napoleon Marconi (Michael Shannon) and daughter Zoe Marconi (Grace Van Patten) on the third anniversary of her son’s death.

Michael Shannon is one of the more vocal members of the group, Napoleon Marconi. Michael Shannon plays Napoleon Marconi. Vince Valitutti/Hulu; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images The high-school teacher brings his family to Tranquillum House for a much-needed getaway after Masha offers the trio a discount.

Grace Van Patten plays Zoe Marconi on “Nine Perfect Strangers.” Grace Van Patten plays Zoe Marconi. Vince Valitutti/Hulu; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images The youngest member of the Tranquillum House group, Van Patten’s Zoe celebrates her 21st birthday at the retreat with her parents.

Luke Evans joins the group as Lars Lee, an undercover investigative journalist. Luke Evans as Lars Lee on ‘Nine Perfect Strangers.’ Vince Valitutti/Hulu; Presley Ann/Getty Images Lars signs up for the 10-day transformation package with a plan to write an expose about Masha.

Manny Jacinto’s character, Yao, watches over the guests at Tranquillum House. Manny Jacinto plays Yao on ‘Nine Perfect Strangers.’ Vince Valitutti/Hulu; Paul Archuleta/Getty Images As a wellness consultant, Jacinto’s Yao is the middleman between Masha and the guests.