What the cast of ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ looks like in real life

- David E. Kelley adapted Liane Moriarty’s 2018 novel “Nine Perfect Strangers” into a limited series.
- The Hulu show features Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Regina Hall, Bobby Cannavale, and more.
- Several of the actors underwent dramatic transformations for their on-screen roles. See them below.
Nicole Kidman stars as dubious health guru Masha Dmitrichenko.
The Oscar-winner stayed in character as Masha, the Russian head of a boutique wellness retreat called Tranquillum House, while filming the limited series in Byron Bay.
Kidman also executive produced the series, which is adapted from Liane Moriarty’s 2018 novel of the same name.
Bobby Cannavale appears as Tony Hogburn, a retired professional athlete.
Cannavale told Insider that he personally chose several of the character’s t-shirts, like the Styx shirt and the Planet Hollywood Orlando shirt, because he wanted Tony to look “like somebody who really didn’t care anymore.”
Melissa McCarthy is a romance author named Frances Welty on the show.
McCarthy’s character checks into the high-end resort after being scammed by a conman.
Behind the scenes, the actress served as an executive producer.
Regina Hall looks much different as Carmel Schneider, a divorcee with low self-esteem and violent tendencies.
Hall’s character grows increasingly hostile during her time at Tranquillum House.
Melvin Gregg plays Ben Chandler, a former catering truck driver that wins $US22 ($AU30) million in the lottery.
Ben comes to Tranquillum House with his wife Jessica Chandler (Samara Weaving) to work through marital issues.
Gregg told Insider that his character’s original wardrobe looked inexpensive, so he requested flashier clothes to make him look like “new money.”
Samara Weaving is cast as social media influencer and lottery winner Jessica Chandler.
To become Jessica, the Australian actress applied a fake tan, wore acrylic nails, put in fake teeth, and used wire to pull her face back, she told Digital Spy.
She told the outlet that several of the other “Nine Perfect Strangers” cast members didn’t recognize her when she arrived on set for the first time.
Asher Keddie assumes the role of Heather Marconi, an anguished mother mourning the loss of her son.
Keddie’s Heather attends the retreat with her husband Napoleon Marconi (Michael Shannon) and daughter Zoe Marconi (Grace Van Patten) on the third anniversary of her son’s death.
Michael Shannon is one of the more vocal members of the group, Napoleon Marconi.
The high-school teacher brings his family to Tranquillum House for a much-needed getaway after Masha offers the trio a discount.
Grace Van Patten plays Zoe Marconi on “Nine Perfect Strangers.”
The youngest member of the Tranquillum House group, Van Patten’s Zoe celebrates her 21st birthday at the retreat with her parents.
Luke Evans joins the group as Lars Lee, an undercover investigative journalist.
Lars signs up for the 10-day transformation package with a plan to write an expose about Masha.
Manny Jacinto’s character, Yao, watches over the guests at Tranquillum House.
As a wellness consultant, Jacinto’s Yao is the middleman between Masha and the guests.
Tiffany Boone is a Tranquillum House wellness consultant named Delilah.
Boone’s Delilah begins to grow skeptical of Masha’s unconventional healing methods midway through the series.