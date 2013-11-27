On Black Friday 9 Out Of 10 Parents Will Use Their Smartphones To Shop

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

Over Black Friday weekend a whopping 90% of parents who own smartphones expect to use them for shopping assistance while looking for gifts for their children, according to a

recent survey from IAB.

Top activities include checking for item availability before hitting the stores (55%), finding items that are on sale (50%), and researching gift ideas (49%).

Parents say they expect to use their phones for more than research. 40-four per cent said that they will likely purchase gifts for their children using their smartphones.

This is a huge testament to how far mobile commerce has come and provides further support for our estimate that smartphone spending will reach $5.2 billion in the U.S. in the forth quarter of 2013. (IAB)

In other news…

Intel is asking $500 million for OnCue, the company’s pay-TV service. (Bloomberg)



On December 18th, China Mobile, the world’s largest mobile network by subscribers, will be the first carrier in the country to offer 4G. (TechCrunch)

The COO and CMO of BlackBerry are leaving the company. (BlackBerry)

Samsung just announced the release of a new phablet, the Galaxy Grand 2. (Samsung)

In India, Samsung and Nokia face competition for the handset market from Micromax. (Forbes)

Boku, an Andreessen Horowitz-backed carrier billing company, makes a move into India with the acquisition of Qubecell, a mobile billing aggregator. (Boku)

94Fifty is offering a new Bluetooth-powered basketball if you’re interested in adding some data to your game. (AllThingsD)

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Coolpad is offering its first 3G smartphone for sale in North America. (Engadget)

Flipboard raised $US50 million in a new round of funding, which values the social news app at approximately $US800 million. (Fortune)

Spambots on Twitter are beginning to form a niche black market for marketers. The Wall Street Journal talked with some of these marketers who get hired to manage thousands of fake accounts that follow and retweet a client’s own account, so that that person appears more popular and influential. (The Wall Street Journal)

Business Insider obtained more videos and evidence revealing just how pivotal Snapchat’s ousted co-founder, Bobby Murphy, was in launching the company. (Business Insider)

