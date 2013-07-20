Nine Out Of 10 Apps On Apple's App Store Are Free

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

The Vast Majority Of Apps Are Free (Flurry)

And it keeps rising: 90% of Apple App Store apps currently in use globally are free, up from 84% last year. The $0.99 price point has been especially squeezed, falling to just 6% of apps in use from 15% in 2011. Android users are the least willing to pay for apps. The average app price on Android is $0.06, compared to $0.19 on iOS. The findings reinforce that that “freemium” will continue to be the dominant business model in apps for the foreseeable future. It also opens the door for more mobile advertising, if consumers aren’t willing to pay for apps. Read >

Nokia Sold 7.4 Million Lumias Last Quarter (The Verge)

That’s more than BlackBerry sold last quarter. It’s a new high for the struggling manufacturer, but it will need to see even bigger gains if it wants to put itself on stable ground. Read >

Microsoft Takes A $900 Million Surface RT-Related Hit (Business Insider)

The charge is related to inventory adjustment from its recent price change after poor initial sales. Read >

Motorola Lost $342 Million Last Quarter (The Next Web)

Revenues were up, but it lost “only” $199 million in the same quarter a year ago. Read >

Mobile Accounted For 29% Of Search Ad Clicks Last Quarter (MarketingCharts)

A new study from the Search Agency found that smartphones and tablets combined for a 29% share of search ad clicks last quarter, up from 17% a year ago. Smartphones saw a greater share increase than tablets. Read >

Survey Finds 14% Of Smartphone And Tablet Owners Watch TV On Their Devices (Bloomberg)

About 9% of TV app users access them daily or almost daily. The study by Parks Associates found that interest was higher among 18 to 34 year olds. Read >

Why Apple Still Has The Edge Over Android (Slate)

Farhad Manjoo argues that Android is a fine operating system, but most of the devices are poorly designed and executed. He sums up his argument, “This is one of the most important advantages Apple has over Android devices. When you buy an iPhone, it works exactly as Apple intended; it’s never adulterated by ‘features’ that the company didn’t approve. But when you buy an Android phone, even a really great one, you’re not getting the device that Google’s designers had in mind when they created the OS.” Read >

Verizon Adds 941,000 Subscribers, Activates 3.9 Million iPhone In Second Quarter (The Verge)

It now has 100.1 million users, 64% of whom are using smartphones, up from 61% a year ago. Verizon says it activated 7.5 million smartphones last quarter, 6.4 million of which were LTE devices. Read >

Facebook Mobile Users Jumped Around 20 per cent In U.S. and UK In June (Reuters)

It’s not clear what’s behind the sudden surge in mobile users. Read >

New Nexus 7 Coming To Retail Outlets Next Week (Engadget)

The 32GB model will sell for $269.

