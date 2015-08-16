The scariest hacks of this summer ...so far

Nothing was safe from hackers this summer.
From cars and gas stations to hospital equipment, hackers got very creative finding new vulnerabilities to exploit. And the summer isn’t even over yet.
Here’s a look at nine of the most frightening hacks we’ve seen so far.
A nasty Android vulnerability called 'Stagefright' was made public in July.
With almost 1 billion Android devices affected, security researchers were quick to call it one of the biggest smartphone security flaws ever.
Google rolled out a patch, but because hardware manufacturers must first implement it before it can go to consumers, there's a good chance that millioins of devices are still exposed.
Even Apple, who is known for having some of the most secure devices, was hit with a major security headache when it was revealed hackers were exploiting a vulnerability called DYLD.
Researchers found that hackers were able to install malicious applications on a victim's computer by taking advantage of the security hole, which was found in Apple's latest error-logging feature in the Mac OS X 10.10.
Apple reportedly worked quickly to fix the bug.
The 29-year-old hacker Samy Kamkar built a device that could take over GM cars that have the OnStar system.
Kamkar was able to build the device, which he dubbed the 'OwnStar' system, for about $US100.
The gadget enabled Kamkar to do basically everything that an OnStar system does, including locate, unlock and start the car using the gadget. To use the device, all he had to do was attah it to the car he wanted to target.
A GM spokesperso told Tech Insider it has since fixed the issue.
Using parts purchased online for about $US30, Kamkar also built a device that can be used to break into just about any car or garage that uses keyless entry.
All a hacker has to do is place the wallet-size device on the targeted car to extract the necessary data to open the unlock the car anytime.
A scary vulnerability in cellular-capable car dongles enables hackers to take control over certain functions in cars, including car brakes and the windshield wipers.
Security researchers used a Corvette to demo how to exploit the vulnerability, but they said that the exploit could work on almost any car using the car dongles.
The car dongle the researchers used was one produced by Mobile Devices and distributed by Metromile. Metromile has since disabled the cellular capabilities in its devices.
