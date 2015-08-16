The scariest hacks of this summer ...so far

The 29-year-old hacker Samy Kamkar built a device that could take over GM cars that have the OnStar system.

Kamkar was able to build the device, which he dubbed the 'OwnStar' system, for about $US100.

The gadget enabled Kamkar to do basically everything that an OnStar system does, including locate, unlock and start the car using the gadget. To use the device, all he had to do was attah it to the car he wanted to target.

A GM spokesperso told Tech Insider it has since fixed the issue.