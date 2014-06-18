Nine Nations Have Nukes -- Here's How Many Each Country Has

According to a new report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), nine nations — the United States, Russia, United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea — possess approximately 16,300 nuclear weapons in their collectively.

Under the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START), Russia and the United States have reduced their inventories but still account for more than 93% of all operational nuclear warheads.

SIPRI notes that “all five legally recognised nuclear weapon states — China, France, Russia, the UK and the USA — are either deploying new nuclear weapon delivery systems or have announced programs to do so.”

Here are nine countries with nuclear weapons (and here is the full report):

