Nine Inch Nails: $1.6 Million In First Week Online

Nine Inch Nails took 800,000 orders on the Web for its new album, “Ghosts I-IV,” adding up to $1.6 million in first-week sales, Billboard reports. That includes free and paid downloads, limited edition vinyl releases, and CDs. Online sales began March 2; the CD hits stores on April 8.



How much of that $1.6 million will go to a record label? None — Trent Reznor released the whole thing by himself.

