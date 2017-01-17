Nine has lost Elizabeth Gaines and Holly Kramer from its board of directors

Holly Kramer. Image: Woolworths

Elizabeth Gaines and Holly Kramer have both resigned as directors of Nine Entertainment.

Gaines has been made chief financial officer at pure play iron ore miner Fortescue Metals where she is also an the board of directors. She is a former CEO of travel group Helloworld Limited.

“I’m excited to be joining the Fortescue executive team and to contribute to the next phase of Fortescue’s journey,” she says.

Kramer is on the boards of AMP, Australia Post and Woolworths. She is dropping Nine as part of a “restructure” of her board portfolio.

Nine chairman Peter Costello says the company has started the search for new directors.

“Holly and Elizabeth have both been valued members of the board of Nine Entertainment during their time as directors,” he says.

Catherine West, a former Sky Plc executive, is the only remaining female member of the Nine board.

