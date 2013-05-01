9 Ways California Is Way Better Than Texas

We recently did a head-to-head comparison of the benefits of living in California versus those for Texas.



California won by a hair.

The impetus for the piece was the burgeoning rivalry between the two states, which heated up after Texas Gov. Rick Perry ran a series of ads touting his state’s friendlier business climate.

But we wanted to narrow in a bit more on all the things California has to offer that Gov. Perry may have ignored.

To be clear, we have nothing against Texas — some of us are products of their finest schools.

We just think people need to be reminded that the Golden State still has a lot going for it.

