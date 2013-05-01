9 Ways California Is Way Better Than Texas

We recently did a head-to-head comparison of the benefits of living in California versus those for Texas.
California won by a hair.
The impetus for the piece was the burgeoning rivalry between the two states, which heated up after Texas Gov. Rick Perry ran a series of ads touting his state’s friendlier business climate.
But we wanted to narrow in a bit more on all the things California has to offer that Gov. Perry may have ignored.
To be clear, we have nothing against Texas — some of us are products of their finest schools.
We just think people need to be reminded that the Golden State still has a lot going for it.
California graduates 34.8% of its college students in four years, and 65.1% in six. Compare that with 24.4% and 49.0%, respectively, for Texas.
Source: Chronicle of Higher Education
The average California high school student's score is 1513. In Texas it's 1446.
Source: College Board
The 2010 mortality rate for California was 646.8 per 100,000. In Texas it's 772.3.
Source: Governing.com
The state's carbon footprint is just 9 million metric tons per person, compared with 25 million metric tons for Texas.
Source: EPA
We tallied up the number of championships in all major sports for both states. California has 1 championship per million people, compared with just 0.65 per million in Texas. Between UCLA and the Lakers in basketball, the San Francisco Giants in baseball and USC in football, the state dominates.
Source: Wikipedia
